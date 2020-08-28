91ºF

Man killed in barbershop dispute near FIU identified by police

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Sky 10 was over the scene of a parking lot shooting in Miami-Dade County on Thursday afternoon near FIU's main campus.
Sky 10 was over the scene of a parking lot shooting in Miami-Dade County on Thursday afternoon near FIU's main campus. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police have identified the man killed in a shooting Thursday near Florida International University as Jose Luis Contreras Carmona, 39, of Hialeah.

Miami-Dade detectives say Carmona was shot multiple times after an argument inside a barbershop spilled into a shopping center parking lot along Southwest 8th Street and 107th Avenue, not far from FIU’s main campus.

Carmona had been taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say a suspect in the shooting fled in a white vehicle.

A “Be on the Lookout” was issued for a white Mercedes-Benz SUV that was spotted leaving the scene Thursday afternoon.

