Police respond to shooting at Taco Bell near FIU

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police responded to a report of a shooting Thursday afternoon at a Taco Bell near Florida International University’s main campus.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that one person was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert following the incident off Southwest 107th Avenue and Eighth Street. That person is currently in critical condition.

A “Be on the Lookout” was issued for a white Mercedes-Benz SUV following the shooting.

According to Miami-Dade police, two men involved in the shooting fled east on Eighth Street.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

No other details were immediately released.

