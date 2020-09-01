Former Sweetwater commissioner pleads guilty to perjury after lying about where she lives

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Former Sweetwater Commissioner Sophia Lacayo has pleaded guilty to perjury following accusations that she lied about where she lived on an official document.

The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Lacayo did not actually live within the city limits of Sweetwater when she filed an Affidavit of Residency while running for office.

She was elected to the city commission in May 2019.

Prosecutors said the landlord at the property off Southwest Seventh Street where Lacayo claimed to live confirmed that she did not actually live there.

“Deliberately swearing to false information in order to run for a City Commission seat, as occurred here, deceived those voters who believed in the candidate,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “Such a deliberate action can never have a good result for a city.”

Prosecutors said Lacayo pleaded guilty to the perjury charge and has been sentenced to one year of probation through the Advocate Program.

Lacayo received a withhold of adjudication from the court, prosecutors said.

As a part of her plea, she resigned from the City of Sweetwater Commission and is prohibited from running for public office during the term of her probation.

Her probation cannot be terminated early and she must take an ethics course with the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust and pay various investigative cost recovery fees.