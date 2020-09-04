Porch pirate spotted stealing from at least 2 South Florida homes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – The homeowner checked her surveillance camera to see a dark-colored car pulling into her driveway.

A man in a red vest walked to the door, then returned to his car with a giant box before driving away.

In that box had been the makings of a Labor Day weekend.

“It was a barbeque that was going to be used with my family on the beach,” the homeowner said.

This happened Thursday at the Marbella Park community in Miami Lakes.

The homeowner doesn’t want to be identified but says another neighbor shared a similar video from the same day.

And it looks like the same guy with a red vest and a tattoo on the left arm.

Security at the gated entrance tells Local 10 News that he’s never seen the guy and keeps records of everyone who comes in.

“Why is he doing this? He’s taking things away from people that are working hard and buying their own stuff,” the homeowner said. “He really shouldn’t be doing this.”

If you have any information that could help catch the crook, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.