Critical clue released in unsolved Davie murder from last Christmas

DAVIE, Fla. – It’s been nearly nine months since Gregory Rozenberg was murdered in the driveway of his Davie home.

Detectives still need help catching whoever is responsible.

“We’ve been investigating this case since it started and we won’t stop until it is solved,” Detective Johnnie Bennett of the Davie Police Department said.

New surveillance video from the Davie Police shows a vehicle that police said was involved in a murder right before Christmas of 2019.

On December 23, just before 9 p.m., investigators said Rozenberg was sitting in his car in his driveway when he was ambushed.

“He returned home from a day of Christmas shopping for his family and when he returned home, he was ambushed in his driveway, shot multiple times and the suspect fled the area,” Bennett said.

Investigators said that Bennett was shot multiple times and then, a white SUV BMW X3 or X5 series, fled the scene.

“It was possibly driven by someone else,” Bennett believes.

Rozenberg didn’t stand a chance. He died in front of his own home. This was no robbery gone wrong either. Police believe was killed in a hit.

Now, detectives are releasing surveillance video of the car they say definitely was involved that night in December.

They’re just hoping someone will speak up and help solve the case.

“He’s still a person, he’s still a human being, he’s still a victim,” said Bennett.

There may be a link in Rozenberg’s death and a Connecticut man’s 15-year unsolved death.

“At this point in the investigation, we’re looking into a lot of different avenues,” Bennett said.

If you know anything about this crime, call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477.