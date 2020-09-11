Man’s overboard death may be linked to Davie unsolved murder

DAVIE, Fla. – It has been more than 15 years since a Connecticut man named George Smith went overboard on a cruise ship. At the time, his death was considered suspicious and now the person who may have had answers about what happened on that ship has been murdered.

In July of 2005, 26-year-old George Smith went tumbling off a cruise ship balcony into the water below. Smith was never seen again and the mystery of how he went overboard has never been solved.

“Unfortunately, there’s a possibility that we may never find out now what happened to George,” Attorney Mike Jones, who represent’s Smith’s family, said.

Smith had just been married and he was on a honeymoon with new new wife.

But that night, the young couple got into a fight. After she stormed off, Smith kept partying with a group of guys that he had met on the ship.

“At one point, at about 2 a.m., they were in a disco type setting at one of the bars. Unfortunately, George and Jennifer actually got in a fight and Jennifer stormed out of the club and left George behind.”

Hours later, the men say they walked Smith back to his room.

“They claim they just left the room, but the evidence revealed afterward was that it was an attempted robbery gone wrong,” Jones said.

The next morning all that was left of Smith was a blood stain on an overhang below his cabin’s balcony and now, 15 years later, the case remains unsolved.

One person who may know something though is Gregory Rozenberg who was one of the men Smith was hanging out with that night on the ship.

In December of 2019, Rozenberg was murdered in front of his Davie home and police believe whoever killed him targed targeted him — it was a hit.

Rozenberg may have taken the truth of what happened to Smith with him when he died.

Davie police are hoping to find the truth behind his murder case now. And maybe help investigators solve the circumstances behind Smith’s death, too.