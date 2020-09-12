More time out and about in Miami-Dade County as mayor moves curfew

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As Miami-Dade County moves into Phase 2 on Monday, Miami-Dade County’s amended emergency order moves the curfew ahead one hour and allows for some competitive sports in parks.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez moved the current 10 p.m. curfew to 11 p.m. starting Monday with an amendment to Emergency Order 27-20.

Parks will stay open until 10 p.m. — parks were previously closed at 8 p.m. Also, the restated rules for operations starting Monday at 6 a.m. allows for “limited competitive play, but not organized inter-team sports or league games." Parks open at 7 a.m.

The restated orders allow for limited active use, which includes organized sports team activities, but not competitions, league play or scrimmages. Bleachers are not open to spectators.

According to the order, limited active uses are allowed, including organized sports team activities, but no competitions or league play, except in the case of tennis, racquetball, softball and baseball, and if masks are worn by all players.

See more of the amendments to Emergency Order 29-20 for Miami-Dade County.

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Miami-Dade County will move into Phase 2 of the statewide reopening plan starting Monday.

During Phase 2, state authorities allow the capacity to increase at stores, restaurants and gyms. Amusement parks were also allowed to reopen.

While Florida is allowing bars to reopen on Monday, Gimenez said bars and nightclubs are not allowed to reopen just yet in Miami-Dade County.

“My administration will be looking at what businesses we can reopen that were forced to close in June because of the spike after Memorial Day,” Gimenez said. “Those include entertainment venues like movie theaters, bowling alleys, playhouses and arcades.”

Miami-Dade moved into Phase 1 on May 18. This allowed retail stores, restaurants, barbershops and hair salons and professional sports venues to operate with limitations. Elective surgeries also resumed.

Phase 2 took effect in the entire state — except for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties — on June 5.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN BROWARD, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY IN PHASE 2