Broward can enter Phase 2 Monday, but you won’t notice big changes right away

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Despite fewer coronavirus cases and a downward trend in positivity rates, don’t expect big changes Monday when Broward County is officially allowed to join Phase 2 of Florida’s reopening plan.

“I know Gov. [Ron] DeSantis says South Florida is now able to go into Phase 2, but I’ll remind folks, we are still able to be more restrictive in Broward County,” Mayor Dale Holness said Friday.

Holness’ comments were not long after the governor announced that Broward and Miami-Dade could move into that next phase of reopening after this weekend.

Holness says local leaders are starting to look at reopening other businesses and adding events.

Broward has already loosened more restrictions than neighboring Miami-Dade County when it comes to restaurants and bowling alleys, but come Monday, not much more will change other than more dialogue.

Reopening bars and nightclubs will not be a part of those talks just yet.

“We’re not opening bars. Not in Broward, not at this time,” Holness said. “We know that when we look at the chart as to where the disease is transmitted greatly, bars are one of those places that are on top of the list.”

Local leaders are making the push to get to Phase 2 safely in order to reopen classroom learning at schools.

The governor’s push to make that happen is leading to a little bit of confusion, but local leaders say they’ll have changes in the coming weeks — not days.

Broward County Public Schools are already scheduled to hold a workshop Sept. 22 to further discuss their reopening plans.