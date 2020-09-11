WATCH LIVE: DeSantis holds press conference with Miami-Dade mayor, schools superintendent

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday afternoon with Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

At the start of the press conference at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, the governor announced that beginning Monday, Miami-Dade and Broward counties would move into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

He said one of the most important factors in this change is that this clears the pathway for in-person instruction to resume at public schools in South Florida.

DeSantis said the decision to send children back to school, however, will ultimately be left up to parents, who may choose to keep their children in virtual learning.

Gimenez said county officials will continue working with medical experts to determine what other businesses should be reopened in Phase 2.

The mayor already announced this week that more outdoor venues, like Zoo Miami and Jungle Island, would be allowed to reopen starting on Monday.

He said bars and nightclubs, however, will remain closed.

Carvalho, meanwhile, said the School Board will be meeting next week with medical experts to make a final decision about when public school students should return to school.

He said they were encouraged by the downward trend in the county’s positivity rate.

“We know and we have known all along that the schoolhouse is the best place for children,” he said.

Carvalho said the school district has surveyed parents about their preferences for returning to school, and said parents will have the choice to continue distance learning.

According to Carvalho, 51% of parents in the county want their children to go back to school full-time.

He said all schools will have safety precautions in place, including social distancing measures and even isolation rooms.

He said students and staff members will be required to wear masks at all times.