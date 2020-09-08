WATCH LIVE: Broward school officials provide update on school reopening, teacher raises

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools is holding a news conference Tuesday morning to provide an update on school reopening and to discuss details about upcoming salary increases for teachers.

According to a news release, Superintendent Robert Runcie will provide an update on the district’s analysis of the criteria being used to determine when face-to-face learning can begin.

The school district and the Broward Teachers Union have also reached a tentative agreement that will provide all employees in the BTU-EP unit a salary increase, and all employees in the BTU-ESP unit with a referendum supplement.

Details about the agreement will be announced during the 11:30 a.m. news conference.