Deputy who pepper sprayed teenager Delucca Rolle takes stand, claims he feared for his life

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The trial continued on Wednesday for the two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies facing charges for the rough arrest of teenager Delucca Rolle.

Deputy Gregory LaCerra, who is seen pepper spraying Rolle in cell phone video of the incident, took the stand, describing his actions seen on video.

The prosecution argued that he should have done more to deescalate the situation

LaCerra and Christopher Krickovich, the second deputy charged in the case, were on hand virtually for the fourth day of their trial.

It continued with testimony from the former deputy and deputy now placed on restrictive duty. Both now at the center of the rough arrest where Rolle, a teenage highschool student, is seen slammed on the ground outside of a Tamarac McDonalds last year.

“I thought he was going to strike me, so I deployed my pepper spray just like we were trained to do,” LaCerra said. “He had the face of someone who was angry and somebody that was getting ready to fight.”

LaCerra described how he pepper sprayed Rolle, saying he did it because he was scared and in fear for his life.

“There are only three of us and are completely surrounded by a hundred or more kids,” he said.

Prosecutors argued deputies should have done more to deescalate the situation and only sought out Rolle because he was closest to them.