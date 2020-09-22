Trial continues for BSO deputies claiming self-defense in rough arrest of teen Delucca Rolle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The stand your ground trial for two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies continued in virtual court on Tuesday.

The men are facing charges related to the rough arrest of teenager Delucca Rolle last year, contesting that they acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors dug in with their case on the third day of the trial, playing video of other deputies trying to break up a large crowd, almost taunting the students in Tamarac.

The kids were rude and didn’t want to leave, but deputies are bigger and well trained, as wella s adults, which prosecutors pointed out.

Area students were known to fight in the McDonald’s parking lot in Tamarac, which is one reason defense attorneys argue Gregory LaCerra and Christopher Krickovich were already on edge when they responded that day and encountered Rolle.

Defense attorneys for the deputies argued the men were in fear for their safety when responding to these fights.

Rolle was pepper sprayed and slammed to the ground last year during the incident in question.

Prosecutors argued the officers weren’t standing their ground, bbut sought the teen out because he was close.

Defense attorneys said it was chaos, painting Rolle as a bully who wanted to fight deputies when they arrived.