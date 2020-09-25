Florida’s top court limits total liability to $300K in Parkland school shooting victims’ lawsuit

PARKLAND, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday against the families of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims in a lawsuit against the Broward County School Board.

The court ruled that the school board is only obligated to pay up to $300,000 in liability payments, to be shared among all the families victimized in the 2018 massacre, that took 17 innocent lives.

These are the 17 victims who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (WPLG)

Attorney Todd Michaels said that under state law, the board is only obligated to financial liability for the school shooting as one incident, instead of each family’s devastating loss.

“It’s obviously disappointing and it’s disappointing because it changes the way these families have to pursue justice obviously the families are disappointed,” Michaels said.

Lori Alhadeff, a school board member who lost her daughter Alyssa in the massacre, released a statement.

“I’m disheartened once again to see that the best interests and hearts of those who lost loved ones or were injured are not protected,” Alhadeff said. "A financial gain will never suffice for injury and suffering, but the fact that the Supreme Court ruled against us all leaves me saddened and disappointed.”

