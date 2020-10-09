Coronavirus: Florida reports 2,908 new cases Friday, 192 new hospitalizations

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida reported an increase of 2,908 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while the state recorded 192 new hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus.

The state also confirmed 118 additional residents’ deaths. On Wednesday, Florida hit a milestone passing 15,000 fatalities when including non-residents who died here.

Florida is now up to 728,921confirmed cases, 15,186 resident deaths and 186 non-resident deaths from COVID-19 that occurred here, according to the health department’s dashboard.

At least 45,675 hospitalizations have been attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak with 192 new hospitalizations reported in a 24 hour period.

The statewide positivity rate from yesterday’s testing was 4.13%, according to the health department. The 14-day average positivity is 4.14% and the 7-day is 4.73%.

The increased death toll includes 22 from Miami-Dade County, 12 from Broward, nine from Palm Beach County, and one from Monroe County.

Miami-Dade officials have announced the first confirmed case for a public school student since schools reopened this week.

Florida’s health department has also released a second batch of data on COVID-19 infections at Florida schools statewide.

County by county

MIAMI-DADE

Cases: 174,112 (+391)

Deaths: 3,409 (+22)

Yesterday’s positivity: 4.08%

14-day positivity: 4.6%

7-day positivity: 4.55%

BROWARD

Cases: 78,795 (+181)

Deaths: 1,455 (+12)

Yesterday’s positivity: 2.7%

14-day positivity: 2.95%

7-day positivity: 3%

MONROE

Cases: 1,927 (+13)

Deaths: 24 (+1)

Yesterday’s positivity: 5.91%

14-day positivity: 4.48%

7-day positivity: 6.16%

PALM BEACH

Cases: 47,648 (+123)

Deaths: 1,425 (+9)

Yesterday’s positivity: 2.48%

For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 7.6 million confirmed cases, with over 212,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 3 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 36.25 million. There have been more than 1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 25.5 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:

Friday: 2,908

Thursday: 3,306

Wednesday: 2,582

Tuesday: 2,251

Monday: 1,415

Oct. 4: 1,844

Oct. 3: 2,811

Oct. 2: 2,660

Oct. 1: 2,628

Sept. 30: 1,948

Sept. 29: 3,266

Sept. 28: 738

Sept. 27: 1,882

Sept. 26: 2,795

Sept. 25: 2,847

Sept. 24: 2,541

Sept. 23: 2,590

Sept. 22: 2,470

Sept. 21: 1,685

Sept. 20: 2,521

Sept. 19: 3,573

Sept. 18: 3,204

Sept. 17: 3,255

Sept. 16: 2,355

Sept. 15: 3,116

Sept. 14: 1,736

Sept. 13: 2,431

Sept. 12: 3,190

Sept. 11: 3,650

Sept. 10: 2,583

Sept. 9: 2,056

Sept. 8: 1,823

Sept. 7: 1,838

Sept. 6: 2,564

Sept. 5: 3,656

Sept. 4: 3,198

Sept. 3: 3,571

Sept. 2: 2,402

Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)

Aug. 31: 1,885

Aug. 30: 2,583

Aug. 29: 3,197

Aug. 28: 3,815

Aug. 27: 3,269

Aug. 26: 3,220

Aug. 25: 2,673

Aug. 24: 2,258

Aug. 23: 2,974

Aug. 22: 4,311

Aug. 21: 4,684

Aug. 20: 4,555

Aug. 19: 4,115

Aug. 18: 3,838

Aug. 17: 2,678

Aug. 16: 3,779

Aug. 15: 6,532

Aug. 14: 6,148

Aug. 13: 6,236

Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)

Aug. 11: 5,831

Aug. 10: 4,155

Aug. 9: 6,229

Aug. 8: 8,502

Aug. 7: 7,686

Aug. 6: 7,650

Aug. 5: 5,409

Aug. 4: 5,446

Aug. 3: 4,752

Aug. 2: 7,104

Aug. 1: 9,642

July 31: 9,007

July 30: 9,956

July 29: 9,446

July 28: 9,230

July 27: 8,892

July 26: 9,344

July 25: 12,199

July 24: 12,444

July 23: 10,249

July 22: 9,785

July 21: 9,440

July 20: 10,347

July 19: 12,478

July 18: 10,328

July 17: 11,466

July 16: 13,965

July 15: 10,181

July 14: 9,194

July 13: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

