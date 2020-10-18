Supporters for Trump, Biden hold events in South Florida as Election Day grows closer

MIAMI – With only 16 days until the 2020 Presidential Election, both candidates are drumming up support in South Florida.

Several rallies were held on Sunday in support of both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

At Miami’s Tamiami Park, a full and festive caravan in support of President Trump’s re-election bid met and made its way through surrounding streets.

With signs and flags waiving high in the air, music and horns blaring, excited voters were eager to show their support for the Trump-Pence ticket.

The event was also meant to highlight and support Republican candidates in local races. Steve Bovo, who is running for Mayor of Miami-Dade County, was on hand to greet people.

Supporters of Democratic candidate Joe Biden were also busy Sunday.

A workers' caravan, put together by local unions, started at Doral Central Park in Miami-Dade.

Rep. Donna Shalala showed her support to the Biden-Harris ticket, and other Democrats on the ballot.

“We’re going to deliver Florida to the next President of the United States,” said Shalala.

Local organizations also teamed up for what they called a Latinx Voter Mobilization campaign near Westchester.

“To spread a message of joy and culture and music to convey the message that Latinos are with Joe Biden,” said Serena Perez with New Florida Majority.

