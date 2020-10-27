Miami-Dade police bust apparent marijuana grow house in Redland

REDLAND, Fla. – Miami-Dade police surrounded a home in the county’s Redland community Tuesday morning, which authorities said was at the center of a marijuana operation.

The apparent grow house is located off Southwest 280th Street near 182nd Avenue.

Officers initially responded to the area after getting a call about a possible home invasion there. But when police showed up, that’s when they discovered the home was actually being used as grow house.

“We don’t really know our neighbors here,” one nearby resident said. “Never smelled anything weird from there or nothing.”

A woman who lives down the road said she had no idea something like this would be happening so close to her home.

“It’s definitely scary that it’s so close, especially having kids,” she said. “You know, you don’t know if your kids are in danger, so definitely a scary thing.”