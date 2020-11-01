Sunday marks last chance for voters to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Sunday marked the final day for South Florida voters to cast their ballots early ahead of Election Day.

Theresa Wren was one of the first voters to cast her ballot Sunday in Fort Lauderdale when polls opened at 7 a.m.

“it was important for me to get out an early vote today because I wanted to make sure my vote counted,” she said. “I believe that we’re going to have so many voters out on November the 3rd, that it will be hours in line before you’re able to vote. So I’m out here today to vote early.”

In Miami Gardens, the NAACP and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition teamed up for Souls to the Polls; a series of events to mobilize ministries and their congregations to cast their vote on Sunday.

Souls to the Polls is a nationwide initiative to get people to go straight from church to the voting booth.