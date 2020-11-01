This Week in South Florida: Carlos Gazitua

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Opposition to the Amendment 2 proposal to raise Florida’s minimum wage includes a variety of business groups and companies large and small.

They say the cost is too high, especially in the current economy that has been badly damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fear is that the Amendment could actually hurt the people it aims to help.

South Florida restaurant owner Carlos Gazitua, who is also representing the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

To view TWISF’s chat with Amendment 2 proponent John Morgan, click here.