This Week in South Florida: Ed Pozzuoli and Chris Smith

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The roundtable discussion on This Week in South Florida has become an important and interesting tradition, especially during an election.

These critical next few days, as we’re just three away from the 2020 Presidential Election, will be full of polling, messaging and number crunching, and for the candidates it means crisscrossing crucial swing states.

Florida will play an important role in electing the next president, as is normally the case in one of the most coveted battleground states in the union.

To get some perspective on where the polls are trending, two of South Florida’s most politically engaged and knowledgeable players joined TWISF to discuss.

Attorneys Ed Pozzuoli, former Chair of the Broward County GOP, and Chris Smith, a Democrat and former State Senator, discussed the top election stories with hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.