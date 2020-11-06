Man dies after shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti, police say

MIAMI – A woman said she was watching television on Thursday night at her home in Miami’s Little Haiti when she heard gunshots outside. After the shooting, she said she heard a dog crying and people screaming.

Miami Police Department officers responded to investigate the shooting at Northeast 56th Street and Second Court, near the Miami Jewish Health long-term care facility. They found a man had been shot.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the department, said the man died at the hospital. Detectives are investigating the shooting. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Wilson Louis and Emily Hales contributed to this report.