Gunman stays with Cutler Bay shooting victim until officers arrived, police say

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A man was shot on Thursday night in Miami-Dade County’s Cutler Bay area. The accused gunman waited for officers to arrive, police said.

According to Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers found a man injured who identified the alleged shooter. They were in the area of Southwest 98th Avenue and Southwest 216th Terrace.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene at the Laguna Pointe community and used a helicopter to take the victim to the Jackson South Medical Center.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Wilson Louis and Emily Hales contributed to this report.