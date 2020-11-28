Police in Southwest Miami-Dade investigating fatal drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are working a deadly shooting.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 286th Street and 138th Court after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

When police arrived, they found a man that had been shot and killed.

The incident was a drive-by shooting, police said,

Miami-Dade police said there is no information on a subject or vehicle used in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.