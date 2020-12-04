WATCH LIVE: Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gives COVID-19 updates

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is hosting a virtual news conference Friday to discuss “increasing COVID-19 hospitalization rates, and the steps the public can take to protect themselves and their families.”

She is joined by hospital CEOs and elected leaders from across South Florida.

On Monday, Cava announced that she was quarantining at home after she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

Cava, 65, was elected to the mayor’s office last month.

Other officials scheduled to be part of the news conference include: Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners Acting Chairwoman Rebeca Sosa Jackson; Health System President and CEO Carlos A. Migoya; Miami-Dade Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Paige; University of Miami Health System COO Dr. Dipen Parekh; Nicklaus Children’s Health System President and CEO Matthew A. Love; Mount Sinai Medical Center President and CEO Steven Sonenreich; HCA Division President Charles Gressle; Florida Medical Center and Miami-Dade Group Tenet CEO Jeff M. Welch; Memorial Healthcare System CEO Aurelio Fernandez; Broward Health Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Evan Boyar; Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron; Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi.

