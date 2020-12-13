Second of two Florida Keys brothers arrested in Mexico for fatal Stock Island shooting

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – Authorities in northern Mexico apprehended a suspect from the Florida Keys wanted for a fatal shooting.

31-year-old Mayque Gomez was arrested Friday night, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

He is the second of two brothers to be arrested in connection to the shooting that took place on June 15 on Stock Island. 35-year-old Jose Louis Gomez was taken into custody in July, also in northern Mexico.

Mugshots for 31-year-old Mayque Gomez (left) and 35-year-old Jose Louis Gomez (right). (WPLG)

Jose Louis was extradited to the Monroe County Detention Center in August, and efforts are ongoing to extradite Mayque, police said.

The brothers are wanted for the shooting death of Jose Clemente, 45, from Stock Island. A second victim in the shooting, 43-year-old Ilecer Noa, survived.

All four men lived on Stock Island at the time of the shooting.

Both brothers have a $1.6 million bail, according to police.