South Florida slaughterhouse under scrutiny after video emerges showing alleged animal abuse

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A federal agency is looking into a disturbing, graphic video taken by an animal rights group.

The group is ARM, or Animal Recovery Mission, and it is saying that the footage appears to show an extreme case of animal cruelty at a South Florida slaughterhouse.

The group said the video, which was shot while undercover at Matadero Cabrera, Mary’s Ranch in 2019, documents the improper slaughter of captive animals.

The Northwest Miami-Dade slaughterhouse is USDA-affiliated.

Richard Couto is the founder of ARM, a group that describes itself as a vanguard investigative animal welfare organization.

“This all happened in front of USDA investigators,” Couto said. “How in the world does this happen in front of trained federal inspectors and at times, law enforcement?”

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper at the facility told Local 10′s Christina Vazquez that they are contracted by the company to provide off-duty security.

When contacted, an FHP spokesperson told Local 10:

“Mary’s Ranch Inc., employs off-duty Florida Highway Patrol troopers to provide security and maintain flow of traffic in and out of the property during the holiday season.”

Through the on-site trooper, Local 10 requested an interview with the owner of the slaughterhouse but they declined to speak about ARM’s video and related allegations.

The USDA told Local 10 they have received ARM’s video and are looking into it.

The slaughterhouse’s first Federal Grant of Inspection was in 1997, they said.

For Couto, beyond an outcome that federal regulators and law enforcement will launch an investigation, Monday’s news conference was staged to send a consumer alert during a week where roasted pigs for Noche Buena are quite popular with locals. He is asking the public to flex their purchasing power.

“The only way to change things is by not purchasing the product,” Couto said. “Is a mere arrest going to change things for the public? Is the closure of this place for an inspection for mere days, as I am sure it would be, change things for the public?

The public needs to stop coming to Cabrera’s and giving their money to this hell hole. This place is run by monsters who don’t care about people’s safety, animal safety, environmental safety. Stop coming to Cabrera’s and giving your money to the slaughterhouse and this slaughterhouse will close just like that. That fast and it will never open again.”

Local 10 also reached out to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office regarding the video and allegations. They responded with the following statement:

“On speaking with our staff, it appears that we have never heard of Mary’s Ranch Matador Cabrera Slaughterhouse. If MDPD has an ongoing investigation of this entity, we are unaware of it. I suggest that you get further clarification from MDPD. We have been presented with video from MDPD. This material is presently being reviewed.” -Ed Griffith, Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Spokesperson.

Additionally, the Miami-Dade Police Department said it has already invited ARM to meet with them about the case and present their findings and related documentation.

