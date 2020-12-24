Miami-Dade police dog ‘Ares’ dies after service at MIA

Officer Regina Dean, right, worked with Ares, a Miami-Dade police dog, until his death on Wednesday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade Police Department dog named Ares died on Wednesday after a veterinary procedure, police said.

Ares completed the Transportation Security Administration’s national explosives detection canine program and joined the department on Feb. 22, 2013.

“We will never forget his honor and service,” Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III wrote on Twitter.

Ares was assigned to work at the Miami International Airport with Officer Regina Dean as his handler. He was part of the Airport District K-9 unit.