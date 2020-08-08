Miami veteran police dog ‘Falco’ dies

MIAMI – Falco, a retired Miami Police Department veteran police dog, died, the department reported on Friday.

Falco became certified as a felony apprehension and narcotics detection dog on July 2009 and served until September 2015.

“Falco lived out the rest of his years comfortably at home with his handler Ofc. Monleon and family,” a spokesperson for the department wrote on Twitter. “09-06 K9 Falco.”