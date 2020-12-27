BSO investigating woman found shot outside Dania Beach apartments

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A woman was found shot outside of an apartment complex Saturday night in Dania Beach, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to 321 E. Sheridan Street in reference to someone hearing gunshots. Deputies arrived to discover an adult female lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital where she later died.

The woman has been identified and notification of next of kin is pending, according to BSO.

The homicide investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (954) 321-4210. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.