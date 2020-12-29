Major crash shuts down all lanes of Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A crash that appears to have involved multiple vehicles Tuesday morning shut down all lanes of the Palmetto Expressway off Northwest 154th Street in Miami Lakes.

Sky 10 was over the scene at 6 a.m. as one of the vehicles was on top of the median, fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities shut down all northbound and southbound lanes as firefighters extinguished the flames.

Scene of Tuesday morning crash on Palmetto Expressway. (WPLG)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said there are possibly three people who were injured in the crash, one of whom will be airlifted to a hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

