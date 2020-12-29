Pilot forced to land single-engine Cessna on Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a pilot made a forced landing Tuesday afternoon on Dania Beach.

The single-engine Cessna 172 took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 2:03 p.m. and landed on the sand 10 minutes later.

According to an FAA statement, the pilot was the only person on board.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. as beachgoers gathered around the plane. It’s unclear whether the pilot was injured.

Records show the plane is registered to Andros Marketing LLC, which is based in Dania Beach.

It’s unclear at this time what forced the pilot to land on the beach.

