Burn victims in small plane crash remain hospitalized in Miami

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two adults and two children who survived a small fiery plane crash in Broward County remained at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Friday night in Miami-Dade County.

The four victims suffered burns when the single-engine SOCATA TB10 Tobago they were flying in crashed on Thursday after taking off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The victims, who include a police officer, were under the care of University of Miami Health System physicians at the Ryder Trauma Center’s specialized Miami Burn Center.

Relatives said the police officer was offduty when he was piloting the SOCATA TB10 Tobago, a four-seat, all-metal low wing aircraft.

Officials said this was the fourth small plane to crash in the area this year. The other crashes were on Aug. 28, Nov. 23, and Dec. 2.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the plane crash.