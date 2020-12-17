4 injured when small plane crashes in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Four people were on board a small plane that crashed Thursday afternoon in the Honeywoods development of Pembroke Pines.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Jodi Lane and Pembroke Road.

Authorities said the two adults and two minors on board the plane sustained serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals. At least one victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

All four victims were conscious when first responders arrived, authorities said.

Plane crash victim arrives to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. (WPLG)

No one on the ground was injured.

Maria Njoku, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the single-engine SOCATA TB10 Tobago had departed North Perry Airport before crashing about a mile away.

Pembroke Road has been temporarily shut down between Douglas Road and Poinciana Drive. Multiple lanes of travel at University Drive and Pembroke Road are being redirected. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area for now.

Njoku said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead in the investigation.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.