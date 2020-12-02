Small plane lands on its roof on Broward College campus in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A small plane landed on its roof Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of South Airport Road in Pembroke Pines.

Sky 10 was above the area as fire rescue crews were at the scene, which is located on the campus of Broward College.

A spokeswoman from the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the single-engine Piper PA-38 Tomahawk crashed while attempting to land at North Perry Airport around 7:50 a.m. She said two people were on board.

“Plane crashes aren’t normal. You don’t see that every day,” Josiah Phillips, who witnessed the crash, said.

Phillips said he saw the crash just before 8 a.m. while he was sitting in his car.

Sky 10 over scene of overturned plane in Pembroke Pines. (WPLG)

“I’m just sitting here and I looked forward and see a plane coming straight down, bouncing off the ground,” he said.

The plane took down a fence as it plunged to the ground.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene.

“I saw the pilot running out, but that was it. I didn’t see them physically climbing out as it was upside down,” Phillips said. “I was thinking, something is going to explode, so I was like, let me back up a little bit.”

The two people on board amazingly got out and walked away without a scratch.

Philips said he is just glad no one was hurt in the crash.

“It’s a start to a Wednesday, but at least everyone’s OK,” he said. “That’s all that matters.”

Records show that the plane is registered to Everglades Aviation Academy, which is based in Weston. A phone call to the aviation academy from Local 10 News went unanswered.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

