At least 1 killed in plane crash in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane crashed Friday morning in Broward County, resulting in at least one fatality.

The crash occurred at 1834 S. Park Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m. as the plane was on its roof. The body of one person was visible toward the front of the plane, surrounded by debris.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration registry, the plane is a fixed wing multi-engine Aero Commander that is registered to Conquest Air. Inc. out of Miami Lakes.

No other details were immediately known.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.