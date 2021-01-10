67ºF

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on Florida COVID-19 vaccinations

Gov. DeSantis spoke from Lynn Haven Senior Center in Bay County

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses COVID-19 vaccination process from Lynn Haven Senior Center.
BAY COUNTY, Fla. – The vaccine rollout for the novel coronavirus continues across the State of Florida.

South Floridians have been rushing to make appointments and vaccination sites have seen long lines each day since opening.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been active and vocal as the vaccine distribution moves forward, continuing to prioritize residents above the age of 65.

DeSantis held a press conference Sunday morning at Lynn Haven Senior Center in Bay County.

The full video can be seen below:

Gov. DeSantis presser 1/10/21

WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at Lynn Haven Senior Center in Bay County to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations.

