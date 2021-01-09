Coronavirus vaccine rollout continues across South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across South Florida as more shots were administered on Saturday.

Long lines of cars as people wait to be vaccinated today Miami’s tropical park.

All over Miami-Dade County, access to the vaccine for those over 65 is expanding, but so is demand.

Baptist Health South Florida booked thousands of appointments moments after launching its online appointment portal and is now pumping the brakes on scheduling more.

At Hard Rock Stadium, there will be a limited amount for the next week, but many who showed up without appointments were turned away.

In Broward County more lines and more waiting.

Senior citizens in Lauderhill told Local 10 News to get their appointments they had to navigate crashing websites and practice patience.

Like in Miami-Dade, several drive-up locations are opening to the public in Broward, but supplies are limited.