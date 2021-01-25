Bokampers fumbles recent restaurant inspection

PLANTATION, Fla. – A state inspector found rodent, roach, fly and temperature issues in Tortilleria Fritanga Gonzalez last week. A total of 30 violations were found in the Hialeah restaurant.

Meanwhile, a dead roach was found in the sugar at Takee Outee in Cutler Bay.

The inspector also noted chicken being prepared in a dirty sink.

Bokampers in Plantation was also ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week.

The inspector noted a fly issue and cleanliness issues.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places with the exception of Sublicious have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***TORTILLERIA FRITANGA GONZALEZ

153 WEST 21ST STREET

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 1/21/21

30 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 50+ rodent droppings on the floor alongside the walls and underneath the shelves in additional dry storage room located behind a exit door of the establishment. The additional storage room is behind the restaurant. Inside the back additional storage room: partitioned room contains a chest reach in freezer with food for the customers, shelves with empty boxes, multiple items, kitchen pots and containers. Inside the chest reach in freezer, food for the customers: raw pork, raw beef, corn tamales and bags of frozen foods.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Glass refrigerated display case at the front counter: 8 live, small flying insects resting on the glass of the inside the cooler with cheeses, cut slaw, fried cheese , packaged tamarind inside for the customers.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Observed raw chicken stored on a shelf above yuca and cucumbers inside the walk-in cooler. Operator discarded the raw chicken.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed raw shelled eggs (73°F - Cold Holding) stored on a shelf inside the kitchen. As per operator more than four hours. Walk-in cooler: cooked beef (53°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (54°F - Cold Holding); beef soup (57°F - Cold Holding) as per operator stored inside the walk-in cooler overnight. Observed chicharrones (86°F - Hot Holding) as per operator stored overnight in hot box at front counter area. Front counter refrigerated glass display case: sour cream (63°F - Cold Holding); white cheese (67°F - Cold Holding); fried cheese (68°F - Cold Holding) as per operator stored in the cooler overnight.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches on top of sticky glue traps in the hallway leading to an additional back dry storage room located behind the back door.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Discussed and e-mailed handout to the operator for the big 6 food borne illness.”

***TAKEE OUTEE

20234 OLD CUTLER ROAD

CUTLER BAY

INSPECTION BASED ON A COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 1/19/21

29 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Soil residue in food storage containers. Observed operator refill sugar container while dead roaches lie in sugar container. Instructed operator to discard and wash rinse and sanitize container.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches under three-compartment sink; 3 live roaches crawling on floor under prep table in kitchen, 1 live roach on kitchen wall, and 1 live roach at front counter area on floor.”

“Dead roaches on premises. At the time of the inspection observed approximately 10 dead roaches under three compartment sink, Observed one dead roach on prep table in kitchen observed approximately 5 dead roaches in sugar container on bottom of storage container.”

“Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed. Observed accumulation of old food debris under rice containers, three compartment sink and cooking equipment.”

“Floor/table fan has accumulation of food debris/dust/grease/soil residue. Observed fans at kitchen area soiled, also fan above reach in cooler at front counter with accumulated dust.”

“Food contaminated by unsanitized equipment. See stop sale. Observed accumulation of old food residue at three compartment sink, operator placed raw chicken in three compartment sink and started preparing prior to cleaning three compartment sink.”

“Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed accumulation of debris/ grease build up at rice machine and interior of meat grinder.”

***BOKAMPERS SPORTS BAR & GRILL

1280 SOUTH PINE ISLAND ROAD

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 1/21/21

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed about 20 landing on clean pans and utensils in the ware washing area across from cook line. Observed about 30 landing and flying around the soda fountain syrup cartons station in a room near back exit door. Observed about 10 landing on heavily soiled floor drains at cook line and throughout the kitchen area.”

“Floor drains/drain covers heavily soiled. Cook line and throughout kitchen area. Hood soiled with accumulated grease, dust or food debris. Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Cook line. Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment. Cook line. Floor tiles missing and/or in disrepair and/or in disrepair. Cook line and ice machine room. Cove molding at floor/wall juncture broken/missing near mop sink. Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris.”

“Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“In-use utensil in non-time/temperature control for safety food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Observed in bread crumbs, sugar and flour containers. Operator placed scoops in the upright position.”

***SUBLICIOUS

10215 STIRLING ROAD

COOPER CITY

ORDERED SHUT 1/20/21

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 3 small flying insects flying around mop bucket stored next to exterior back door across from dishwasher area. 4 landing on empty boxes stored on cart in hallway to storage area and dishwasher area. Approximately 20 inside dust pan and flying around in hallway next to exterior back door. Operator moved dust pan outside the building. 3 small flying insects hiding between mop and soiled cloths stored in the mop sink located next to three compartment sink in prep/storage/dishwasher area. 2 small flying insects landing on the wall above shelf where paper towels are stored above three compartment sink in prep/storage/dishwasher area. 1 small flying insects on the handle of clean and sanitized knife stored on storage shelf where clean and sanitized insert pans are stored in prep/storage/dishwasher area. 1 small flying insect landing on sanitizer dispenser next to hand sink in front counter sandwich station. 1 small flying insect landing on box of aluminum foil stored on top of oven next to hand sink in front counter sandwich station. 1 small flying insect flying around open flip top cooler where sliced tomatoes and lettuce are held cold and are exposed. Small insect landed on cutting board.”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Observed containers with raw chicken and raw steak stored over containers of pineapple slices and berries inside Frigadiere reach-in cooler in prep area. Operator moved fruits to top shelf.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed container with raw chicken stored over container with raw steak in Frigadiere reach-in freezer in prep area. Operator moved chicken to bottom shelf.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed on Counter next to grill: cooked peppers (49°F - Cold Holding); cooked onions (49°F - Cold Holding); cooked mushrooms (51°F - Cold Holding). Observed foods under no time or temperature control. Per operator foods were removed from the cooler less than 1 hour ago. Advised operator to use time as a public health control to monitor foods. Operator placed foods on time control from 11am-3pm, form provided.”