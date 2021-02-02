Former Miami Dolphins player gets arrested after fit of rage over Pizza Hut service

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Officers arrested Mark Walton, a former Miami Dolphins player, on Sunday after a fit of rage over the service at a Pizza Hut in Miami-Dade County’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Walton, 23, said he felt disrespected by a Pizza Hut employee at 2101 NW 17th Ave., police said. He is accused of trying to break the restaurant’s window.

Craig Thomas, Walton’s cousin, said he attempted to take Walton off the property, but he refused and punched him, according to the arrest report. Walton is facing charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.