FBI agents involved in shooting in Sunrise neighborhood

SUNRISE, Fla. – FBI agents and police officers from the Sunrise Police Department and Davie Police Department swarmed a neighborhood in Sunrise Tuesday morning.

The police activity is still unfolding in the area of 10100 Reflections Boulevard West, between North Nob Hill Road and Hiatus Road.

A spokesperson from the Sunrise Police Department confirmed that FBI agents were involved in a shooting in the area.

Police said one person is barricaded in the neighborhood and it’s unclear how many people were injured in the shooting.

A sergeant from the Davie Police Department told Local 10 News that their units were just assisting in the matter and were not taking the lead in the investigation.

The sergeant said no officers from Davie were involved in the shooting or were injured during the incident.

Nob Hill Road has been shut down from Northwest 44th Street to West Oakland Park Boulevard in both directions.

No other details were immediately released by the FBI or Sunrise PD.

Ad

Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright is heading to the scene to gather more details.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.