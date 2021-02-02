2 fallen FBI agents fought crimes against children in South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. – The two FBI special agents killed serving a warrant in Sunrise on Tuesday lived in South Florida and spent years working on cases involving crimes against children.

Those agents were identified as Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, and Special Agent Daniel Alfin, 36.

Schwartzenberger had been an agent with the FBI since December 2005 and worked in the Miami field office on a squad of agents handling violent crimes against children, according to court records. Her work primarily focused on tracking offenders who sexually exploit children online and investigating other crimes against children.

She lived in Coral Springs with her husband and children and spoke to local students about cyber safety.

She sacrificed her life to protect youth. From speaking to @rmsfalcons students about cyber safety, to fighting crimes against children, @FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger was deeply devoted to her work. Our hearts go out to her family, as well as that of SA Daniel Alfin. pic.twitter.com/2Ev4gJyIsb — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 2, 2021

Alfin, who also investigated child exploitation cases, had previously worked at FBI headquarters handling major cases involving violent crimes against children, according to court records. He had a degree in information technology and went through the FBI’s specialized training programs for cybercrimes. He was involved in a major child exploitation investigation dubbed Playpen that resulted in arrests around the world.

He had been with the FBI for 11 years, records indicate.

“These Agents were working to protect the most vulnerable in our society,” the FBI Agents Association said in a statement. “FBI Special Agents risk their lives to protect our country, and the loss of these Agents is devastating to the entire FBI community and to our country.”

Members of law enforcement across South Florida and beyond were mourning those agents Tuesday after they made the ultimate sacrifice serving a federal court-ordered search warrant in the vicinity of 10100 Reflections Blvd. early in the morning.

The FBI said that warrant was related to a case involving violent crimes against children.

Five agents were shot. Two remained hospitalized in stable condition and another was treated at the scene.

The FBI confirmed that the suspect is dead.

After the shootings, police motorcycles with their lights flashing escorted a fire rescue truck as it brought the body of one of the agents to the medical examiner’s office in nearby Dania Beach. Law enforcement officials from numerous agencies lined up to pay their respects as a flag-covered body was removed from the vehicle and taken inside.

Outside the Miami Police Department, with flags lowered, there was a gathering to pray for the lives lost.

In Broward County, Sheriff Gregory Tony shared these words: “This morning, our fellow FBI law enforcement brothers and sisters suffered an unimaginable tragedy while protecting our community. These brave agents work to keep people safe from predators and criminals. Today, two of these courageous souls lost their lives. We offer our deepest condolences for the agents who were killed and our healing prayers for those who were wounded.”

And Broward-based state Sen. Lauren Book released a statement saying that ”Special Agent Dan Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were heroes among us, making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while working to keep children safe from sexual abuse and online exploitation — scourges amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our community will never forget these agents’ bravery. We are safer because of their service.”