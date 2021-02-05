Miami-Dade COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration site is live

Cars line up at a COVID-19 testing site at Tropical Park, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Miami.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system is now open.

Seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers can visit miamidade.gov/vaccine for more information and click here to access the page to request a vaccine appointment through the county.

After filling out some information, the county will notify you when an appointment is available for you.

You can also call 305-614-2014 to pre-register.

When doses are available, the vaccines will be administered at Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Miami Dade College North Campus.

Note that supply is still limited. But this system allows people who are eligible to register once, rather than trying to sign up for an appointment right when a limited number become available.

“We need to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as fast and as fairly as possible to protect all our residents and move our economy forward out of crisis,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. “We have clearly heard feedback from our community and are proud to create a new, more equitable distribution platform to reduce anxiety around scheduling appointments and allows seniors 65+ and healthcare workers to register to receive vaccines as they become available.”

Ad

The county announced Thursday afternoon that the new pre-registration portal that had been promised was open, but initially, there weren’t fields to fill in your info. As of Thursday evening, the page is operational.

The county’s vaccine website is also available in Spanish at miamidade.gov/vacuna and in Haitian Creole at miamidade.gov/vaksen.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing, or a TTY user, you may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service) or email 311@miamidade.gov for assistance.

The pre-registration detailed above is for shots distributed by the county.

You can also, separately, pre-register with the Florida Department of Health for when appointments come available for state-run vaccination sites such as Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park.

Ad

You can preregister for those FDOH appointments at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 888-499-0840 if you live in Miami-Dade.

For more info on the various vaccination programs in Miami-Dade County, click here.

If you’re looking for vaccine info in Broward County, click here.