Video shows Miami Beach hotel guard kicking guest in the head before concussion diagnosis

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Marc Vallin was working security at the Nautilus by Arlo in Miami Beach when he kicked a hotel guest in the head after a discussion about the dress code. The Miami Beach Police Department released the surveillance video on Thursday evening.

A woman from Michigan who was a guest at the hotel said she got into an argument with Vallin, 39, who pushed her down three steps. She said she fell down on her knees and elbows when the victim rushed to help her up, according to the police report.

Video shows Vallin, of Cannes, France, then grabbed and pushed the victim, slammed his head against the glass, and pushed him. He fell down to the floor. Video shows Vallin then kicked him unconscious.

Doctors at Mount Sinai Medical Center determined the victim suffered a concussion. Officers arrested Vallin on Wednesday over the incident on Jan. 31st. Vallin is facing an aggravated battery charge.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.