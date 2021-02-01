Police: Washington Avenue closed in Miami Beach after triple shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach Police have closed three blocks of one of the main streets after an apparent triple shooting.

There is little information at this time, but early reports are that gunfire rang out and officers found a man shot in the 700 block of Washington Avenue around 9 p.m.

Two other victims were located and MBPD said all three have been transported to local hospitals.

Police have Washington Avenue between 6th and 9th Streets closed and are telling motorists to avoid the area.

(This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.)