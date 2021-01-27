Montana man living out of car in Miami Beach threatens mass shooting, police say

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Miami Beach Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Linde Lambson with a felony for text messages he sent threatening a mass shooting.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old Montana man was arrested in Miami Beach after investigators said he admitted to sending threatening text messages about conducting a mass shooting at an elementary school in his home state.

Linde Teo Lambson was arrested in Miami Beach on Tuesday, Jan. 26, after police tracked his vehicle to a parking lot in the area of 7400 Ocean Terrace. An investigation found that he had been living out of his car in the area since Dec. 7.

Montana police notified the Miami Beach police department that Lambson was in the area.

Lambson was admitted under the Baker Act to Mt. Sinai Hospital based on his behavior when officers said they determined he was a threat to himself and others. Detectives interviewed Lambson at the hospital where they said he admitted to the text messages.

The text message read: “I am going to shoot up Cherry Valley on the 6th of February once I get my guns delivered in the mail via the black market. Cost me about 3000 for an automatic weapon! I hate kids. They are disgusting creates that should be abominated off the face of the planet.”

Montana’s police report, according to Miami Beach Police, stated that his family believed that he could make a $3,000 purchase as he has “cash investments.”

He was later arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami Dade County. He faces a felony charge for making written theatres to kill or do bodily injury.