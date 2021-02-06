2 die after shooting at apartment complex in Miami-Dade’s Gladeview

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two died after they were wounded in a shooting on Friday at an apartment complex in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood, police said.

Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Northside District responded to the Lincoln Fields Apartments at the corner of Northwest 20th Avenue and Northwest 64th Street.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where a doctor pronounced him dead, police said.

A woman who was also injured in the shooting turned up at JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center, where a doctor also pronounced her dead, police said.

