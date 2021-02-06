Women’s street fight leaves 1 injured in South Beach

Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami Dade

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach detectives are investigating a stabbing on Friday in South Beach.

Witnesses said the stabbing happened while two women were fighting near the intersection of 14th Street and Washington Avenue.

According to Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, officers found a woman injured near the intersection of 13th Street and Collins Avenue.

Officers found the suspect nearby, Rodriguez said.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Rodriguez said she is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment News Desk Editors Wilson Louis and Emily Hales contributed to this report.