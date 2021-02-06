After learning of sister’s cancer, stray bullet kills father of 3 in Miami-Dade

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Jamar Hammonds went to visit his sister after learning she had cancer. He was there to comfort her and give her hope. It was the last time she saw him. A shooter killed him outside of her home in Opa-locka.

His nephew said he heard the gunshots and found him bleeding outside on Tuesday night near the intersection of Northwest 132nd Street and 28th Avenue. He was 48.

Hammonds, a father of three, worked at Flat Tops Forever, a barbershop in Miami Gardens. Relatives described him as a man who was always ready to talk about peace and love.

Relatives believe he was not the shooter’s intended target, but the victim of a stray bullet. Detectives said the shooter fled the area.

Detectives and Hammonds’ relatives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

