66ºF

Ad

Local News

Man, woman shot inside vehicle in northeast Miami-Dade

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman injured.

The shooting occurred Friday morning in the area of Northeast 159th Street and Sixth Avenue, near Oak Grove Park.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as police were taking a close look at a white SUV that had its doors open.

Boxes of evidence were being collected and a K9 unit was also in the area.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, said a man and a woman were shot while riding inside a vehicle.

He said both were transported to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: