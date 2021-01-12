Fatal shooting inside Opa-locka apartment complex leaves 1 man dead

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Opa-locka police officers are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

Authorities said it happened inside an apartment complex along Northwest 22nd Avenue near Opa-locka Boulevard.

A heavy police presence was seen late Monday night and the Miami-Dade Police Department was also on scene assisting.

Local 10 News has learned that one man was killed in the shooting.

There has been no word on what led up to the gunfire or how many people police are searching for.

The investigation will continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.