MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters discovered a body Friday morning after responding to a rubbish fire.

The fire was reported in the area of 18941 NE First Place.

It’s unclear whether the fire was intentionally set.

No other details were immediately confirmed by authorities.

